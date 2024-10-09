Lido Staked Matic Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $51.01 Million (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a total market capitalization of $51.01 million and $21,952.13 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00256937 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 121,395,600 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 121,395,600.58813733. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.43234527 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $44,361.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

