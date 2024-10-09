Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.61 and last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 35980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

Several analysts have commented on LIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life360 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life360 news, Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $129,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,588.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Life360 news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,777.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $129,607.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,588.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,088 shares of company stock worth $2,672,781.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Life360 in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Life360 in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

