Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lifecore Biomedical in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lifecore Biomedical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 515.12% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $37.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Lifecore Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Lifecore Biomedical Price Performance

LFCR stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.95. Lifecore Biomedical has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

Insider Activity at Lifecore Biomedical

In other Lifecore Biomedical news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 122,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $504,013.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,095,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,710.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,283,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 373,516 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,366,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after buying an additional 173,623 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 300,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 1,668.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

