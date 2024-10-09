Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Light & Wonder’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

LNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.82.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $96.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.01. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $69.93 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after acquiring an additional 438,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

