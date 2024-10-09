LimeWire Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.98 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $44.76 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.52 or 0.00254948 BTC.

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,232,486 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 298,482,495.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.15344779 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,828,253.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

