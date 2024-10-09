Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Lineage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lineage from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

NASDAQ LINE opened at $75.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.52. Lineage has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.72.

In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,300 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,256. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lineage stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

