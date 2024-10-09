Lisk (LSK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.16 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $127.69 million and $10.16 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000754 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000697 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,482,254 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

