Litecoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $6.04 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,453,309 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,428,996.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00249458 USD and is down -33.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.