Litecoin Cash Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $6.04 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,453,309 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,428,996.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00249458 USD and is down -33.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

