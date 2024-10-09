LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 2,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 27,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.95.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

