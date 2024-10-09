LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 2,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 27,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.
LiveWire Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.95.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%.
Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LiveWire Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Pinterest: Time to Jump Onboard for Long-Term Gains?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 4 Best ETFs for Capitalizing on the Semiconductor Market Surge
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- These 3 Stocks Just Spiked—Buy the Rally or Sell the News?
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.