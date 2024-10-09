Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.85 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 58.80 ($0.77). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 58.26 ($0.76), with a volume of 57,537,918 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLOY. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 832.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 57.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a GBX 1.06 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

