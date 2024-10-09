Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,433,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,302,675 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

LYG opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

