Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.68 and last traded at $127.68. Approximately 1,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.45.
Loblaw Companies Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $119.12.
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Loblaw Companies
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.