Lone Star Gold (OTCMKTS:LSTG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lone Star Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:LSTG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Lone Star Gold shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 59,852,920 shares.
Lone Star Gold Stock Up 36.4 %
Lone Star Gold Company Profile
Lone Star Gold, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of mining properties in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Keyser Resources, Inc and changed its name to Lone Star Gold, Inc in June 2011. Lone Star Gold, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.
