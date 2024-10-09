LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Reaches $0.0405 on Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $40.55 million and $1.75 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

