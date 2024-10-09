Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37.70 ($0.49), with a volume of 531546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of £59.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,600.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 44.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20,000.00%.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

