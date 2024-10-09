Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) & Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Critical Analysis

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) and Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and Autonomix Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 1 3.20 Autonomix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $3.94, indicating a potential upside of 391.39%. Autonomix Medical has a consensus target price of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 133.29%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Autonomix Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $3.80 million 11.05 -$52.67 million ($1.27) -0.63 Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$15.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Autonomix Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Autonomix Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and Autonomix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics -1,227.74% N/A -112.67% Autonomix Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats Autonomix Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

