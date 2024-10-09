Luk Fook (OTC:LKFLF) Rating Increased to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

Luk Fook (OTC:LKFLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Luk Fook Stock Performance
Luk Fook Company Profile
Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Luk Fook
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 2 Defense Giants Soaring: Chase Gains or Wait for a Dip?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Insiders Hold Tight as Helen of Troy Prepares for a Major Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.