Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.38. 2,809,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 20,261,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,063.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

