Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.76 and last traded at $66.22. 229,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,411,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Lumentum Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,225,000 after acquiring an additional 442,177 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 41,556 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 141,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

