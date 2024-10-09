Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stake Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 27.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $369.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAZR. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.