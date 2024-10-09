Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 17,616 Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSTX opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $249.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.51. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 127.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

