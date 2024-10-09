Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 18,036 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,796 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,635 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 3,278.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 555,382 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $392.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.