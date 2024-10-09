Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Shares in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 104.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5,136.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.98% and a negative net margin of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

