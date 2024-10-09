Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerald were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Emerald alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerald by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 280,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Trading Up 3.1 %

EEX opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Emerald Dividend Announcement

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 3.53%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Emerald Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.