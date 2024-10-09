Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Upland Software by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald bought 33,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,597.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 297,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,798.54. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71. The company has a market cap of $65.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $69.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPLD

Upland Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.