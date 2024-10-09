Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $35,000 Investment in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 42.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 986,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 295,956 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KZR

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.