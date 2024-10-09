Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIO opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

