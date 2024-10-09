Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 461.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCAT. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,018.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,018.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,362 shares of company stock valued at $256,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

