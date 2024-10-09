Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,232,481 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Gerdau by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,086,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,025,000 after buying an additional 378,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gerdau by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,005,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,825,000 after buying an additional 2,100,969 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,391,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,666 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 1,988.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,186,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889,913 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,752,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 599,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGB opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

