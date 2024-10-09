Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 13,373 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter worth $93,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 68,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,198,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 232,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,012,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 173,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 21.44% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.30 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on CarParts.com from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

