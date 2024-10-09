Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 9,522 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 465,900 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,994,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,950 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 673.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 449,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $221,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,845. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,282 shares of company stock worth $2,926,658 over the last 90 days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFIX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

