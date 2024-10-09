Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes $64,000 Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,227 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 301.5% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 108,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 81,384 shares during the period. Decade Renewable Partners LP lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 646,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 505.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 851,978 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

SHLS stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $838.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

