Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,793,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 529,861 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,896,000. Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 878.5% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 523,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 469,906 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 425.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 154,002 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of ANGO opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,939.46. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

