Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,202,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 167,262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,597,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 666,145 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.22. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.97%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

