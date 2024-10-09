Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,032 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Accuray were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Accuray by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,100,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Accuray by 13.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Accuray by 9.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Accuray by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,812,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Accuray by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARAY stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $182.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 33.65% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

