MagnetGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.36 Million (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $789.03 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

