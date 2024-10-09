Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.60 and traded as high as $12.32. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 5,768 shares.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 15.19%.

Magyar Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.43% of Magyar Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

