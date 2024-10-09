Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0000

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $13.44 million and $270,212.44 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00014647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,555.32 or 1.00127258 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000305 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $268,384.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

