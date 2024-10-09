Maiar DEX (MEX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.42 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $13.42 million and approximately $298,901.35 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008374 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00014545 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,106.58 or 1.00005767 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000305 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $268,384.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

