Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.97%.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
