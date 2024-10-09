Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.97%.

In related news, Director Larry A. Jobe sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $126,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,087.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

