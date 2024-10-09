Manta Network (MANTA) Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Manta Network has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Manta Network has a total market cap of $266.61 million and approximately $40.80 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001154 BTC on major exchanges.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00256937 BTC.

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,044,831 tokens. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 379,044,831.45 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.74157173 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $40,825,570.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

