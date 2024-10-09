Maple Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.86 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $16.22 or 0.00026697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Maple has a total market capitalization of $62.86 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maple Coin Profile

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. The official website for Maple is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets."

