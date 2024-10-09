Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CART. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Price Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. Maplebear Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $44.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CART shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maplebear from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,008.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,008.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $332,900.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 372,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,171.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

