MARBLEX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $916,202.37 (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $63.88 million and $916,202.37 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,876,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,147,346 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,876,249 with 173,147,346.11963135 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.37039909 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $915,479.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

