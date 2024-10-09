Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.88% of Marine Products worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Marine Products by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Marine Products by 3.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Marine Products by 147.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marine Products by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Marine Products by 21,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Stock Performance

MPX opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Marine Products Co. has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Marine Products Announces Dividend

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marine Products Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Marine Products from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Marine Products Profile

(Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

