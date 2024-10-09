Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Stock Price Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 136,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 239,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

