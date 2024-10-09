Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 303.48 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 371.90 ($4.87). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 371.90 ($4.87), with a volume of 5,377,181 shares.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 327 ($4.28).

View Our Latest Report on MKS

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 345.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 303.48. The firm has a market cap of £7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,770.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.