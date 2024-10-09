Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $187.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.05.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FI. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.