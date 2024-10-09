Marquette Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Astrotech were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Astrotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The aerospace company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 701.08% and a negative return on equity of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.