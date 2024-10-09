Marquette Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 129,121 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 125,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,375,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $618,353,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $274.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.03 and a 52 week high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.74.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

